For the Love of Convenience and Self Improvement: Millennials and Money

Everyone wants to know what millennials are eating, what kind of music we listen to and most importantly, what we wish to see change in our communities and environments.

What many people don’t fully understand is how much we are in love with spending money and what exactly do we spend it on.

Almost the entire world knows how much we’ve disrupted many businesses and market places by creating new ways to do things. If you ask a millennial what few things they cannot live without, I’m almost positive it would be Wi-Fi and a smartphone.

With a connection and a device, the world of shopping apps and accounts is right at our fingertips.

Millennials shop for convenience and self-improvement. Disrupting businesses like clothing stores and even restaurants, we’ve taken the high road and now more than 70% of Americans shop using their smart devices. Whether its Uber Eats, Amazon, Ebay or a favorite store, millennials have it covered.

In an article from BDG Media there was a statement that made everything I’m trying to say so much easier.

“It’s no surprise that internet access and smartphones rank at the top, each with the highest score of the lot,” a Thermosoft survey cited. “Nearly all basic needs, as well as convenience needs, can be researched or accessed through the internet. As a bonus, the internet also provides entertainment and communication, thanks to devices like smartphones.”

Can you believe that? I can!

The new generation is the now generation. We have created a chain reaction that will probably never end. I mean, come on.

Who doesn’t like convenience or self-improvement? Who doesn’t like the fact that you can shop for a car, house, food and clothing right in the comfort of your own home. You call it being lazy. We call it working smarter and not harder.

We call it Millennial Magic!

