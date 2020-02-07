Love Your Block MKE offers Mini-Grants for Block Projects in Nine Milwaukee Neighborhoods

Do you have a project idea for that empty city-owned lot in your neighborhood? Apply to make it happen with Love Your Block MKE!

Love Your Block Milwaukee is giving nine Milwaukee neighborhoods the chance to apply for reimbursable mini-grants up to $1,000 to fund a community project. The Love Your Block (LYB) program is supported by the City of Milwaukee and Cities of Service, an international nonprofit. The grant provides opportunities for community members and organizations to engage residents in revitalizing their neighborhood through mini-grant-funded block projects on city-owned lots.

In addition to the grant, LYB MKE provides technical assistance and planning resources to community members for the project(s). Grant applications are open until April 1st 2020 and can be found here.

Some examples of possible projects include: pocket parks, gardens, art installations, information boards, and neighborhood cleanups. However, we are open to other ideas residents may want! Last year’s Love Your Block project sites are The Keefe AVE Pocket Park (2nd and Keefe), Our Next Generation Community Peace Project (3320 W Lisbon), and The Walnut Hill Community Garden and Pocket Park (3118 W Brown).

The nine eligible Milwaukee neighborhoods and their boundaries are listed here.

If you live in or near these nine neighborhoods, you can apply to do a mini-grant funded project as long as it is executed within the boundary, preferably on a city-owned lot/ property.

If you are interested in applying, volunteering, and/ or have any questions, feel free to come to one of our upcoming Open Info Sessions.

You can also check out our website, email us at: [email protected] or call 414-286-6458 if you have any questions.

Please email: [email protected] if you are interested in having the Love Your Block team attend a community event to speak about the program or would like us to drop off information!