Lunch & Learn Summer Series again offers helpful training for developers

The first FREE 2019 Lunch and Learn Summer Series session focused on City Financing will be held at12 p.m. on Monday, July 29 in the first floor board room of the 809 Building, 809 N. Broadway.

Now in its second year, the series – centered on providing knowledge of the permitting processes of the City of Milwaukee – is geared toward emerging developers in Milwaukee.

The Monday, July 29 session on City Financing has several topics to be covered including RACM (Redevelopment Authority) and Brownfield funds, commercial corridor and façade grants, and NIDC (Neighborhood Improvement Development Corp.).

All Lunch and Learn sessions are free and attendees should bring their own lunch. Please see the full schedule below and on the attached flyer.

Alderwoman Coggs, Alderman Khalif J. Rainey and Alderman José G. Pérez – ACRE (Association of Commercial Real Estate) alumni – developed the concept for the series to allow those interested in development to explore current development opportunities and challenges. The sessions are free and open to the public and offer valuable insights into a variety of subjects that are critical to any developer working in the City of Milwaukee.

Seating is limitedand prospective attendees are encouraged to go to milwaukee.gov/LunchAndLearn to sign up.

Additional series sessions scheduled: Tax Increment Financing (TIF) – special during Bronzeville Week meeting on Monday, August 5 at Jewels Caribbean Restaurant, 2230 N. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr. (complimentary light lunch will be served); HPC and ARB– Monday, August 19; Special Enforcement and Permits– Monday, September 16; Landscape and Zoning Code Updates– Monday, October 7.

Partners/supporters in the Lunch and Learn Series include the Office of Mayor Tom Barrett, the Department of Neighborhood Services (DNS), the Department of City Development (DCD) and LISC Milwaukee.

Reduced rate parking is available at the Milwaukee Center (SW corner of N. Water St. and E. Kilbourn Ave.). Parking is validated at the first floor rotunda information booth at City Hall, 200 E. Wells St.