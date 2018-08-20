Lunch & Learn Summer Series offers helpful training for developers

The fourth FREE Lunch and Learn Summer Seriessession focused on Occupancy will be held from noon to 1 p.m. on Monday, August 20 in room 301-Bat City Hall, 200 E. Wells St.

The series – about real estate development processes and procedures – is geared toward emerging developers in Milwaukee and was created by Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs, Alderman Khalif J. Rainey and Alderman José G. Pérez.

All Lunch and Learn sessions are free and attendees should bring their own lunch.

Alderwoman Coggs, Alderman Rainey and Alderman Pérez – ACRE (Association of Commercial Real Estate) alumni – developed the concept for the series to allow those interested in development to explore current development opportunities and challenges. The sessions are free and open to the public and offer valuable insights into a variety of subjects that are critical to any developer working in the City of Milwaukee.

The Monday, August 20 session on Occupancy will cover several topics includingchallenges to obtaining occupancy permits, and how to better work with building and zoning codes in determining occupancy, (also What types of occupancies are there? City process for occupancy and Proposed uses).

Seating is limitedand prospective attendees are encouraged to go to milwaukee.gov/LunchAndLearn to sign up.

The milwaukee.gov/LunchAndLearn website also includes new videos showing the May 21 – Funding ResourcesSession, June 11 – ZoningSession, and July 23 – City ApprovalsSession.

Additional series sessions scheduled: Basic BuildingCode– Monday, September 24; and Department of Public Works– Monday, October 15.

Partners/supporters in the Lunch and Learn Series include the Office of Mayor Tom Barrett, the Department of Neighborhood Services (DNS), the Department of City Development (DCD) and LISC Milwaukee.

Reduced rate parking is available at the Milwaukee Center (SW corner of N. Water St. and E. Kilbourn Ave.). Parking is validated at the first floor rotunda information booth at City Hall, 200 E. Wells St.