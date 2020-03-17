Lynden and COVID-19 – update

Dear Friends of Lynden,

In this fast-changing environment, we have made some additional changes and would like to keep you informed.



• You are still welcome to come walk the grounds from 10 am-4 pm daily, until further notice. (We have lopped off an hour at the end to deal with staff coverage.) Please be considerate of others by maintaining your distance. Feel free to wave to us through the windows—we are trying to keep track of how many people come here each day.

• We have cancelled all events in March. It is highly likely that we will need to cancel events in April, but we are taking this one month at a time. We will be rescheduling workshops when that becomes possible.

• All field trips are cancelled as long as schools remain closed.

• Updates are available here: • Our building is now closed to the public. We are operating with a skeleton staff onsite, and we need to keep everyone safe.• You are still welcome to come walk the grounds from 10 am-4 pm daily, until further notice. (We have lopped off an hour at the end to deal with staff coverage.) Please be considerate of others by maintaining your distance. Feel free to wave to us through the windows—we are trying to keep track of how many people come here each day.• We have. It is highly likely that we will need to cancel events in April, but we are taking this one month at a time. We will be rescheduling workshops when that becomes possible.• All field trips are cancelled as long as schools remain closed.• Updates are available here: https://www. lyndensculpturegarden.org/ covid

There are many in our community who are suffering as a result of this pandemic, and we’d like to call particular attention to the artists who support themselves through school residencies who have suddenly and completely lost their livelihoods. Like so many artists, they are hired as independent contractors and have minimal protections at times like these. In the coming days, we will be compiling resources for local artists and sending them out through our artist e-list. If you have any leads, please let us know. If you’d like to join the e-list, send your e-mail our way.

If you are in need of diversion and can’t come for a walk, consider ordering some books from our partner, Boswell Book Company . They are offering free delivery to local customers or drive-by pickup.

Don’t hesitate to contact us if you have questions.

Keep each other safe,

Polly