Lynden and COVID-19

Dear Friends of Lynden,

We have all received many messages about the precautions being taken to avoid the spread of COVID-19 in our community. We have been watching the situation carefully at Lynden. We are disinfecting more, and more frequently. We are adjusting front-desk protocols to make admission hands-free for visitors. Our employees have adopted the basic (and important) precautionary measures: washing hands frequently and properly, covering coughs and sneezes. Moreover, we have paid sick leave, and are expected to stay home if we are not feeling well.

We do not have any large events scheduled in the immediate future. Nonetheless, we are going to make decisions about cancellations on a case-by-case basis. Most of our workshops require a lot of handling of materials and take place in spaces in which it may be hard to maintain a reasonable social distance. If we do not feel we can protect participants sufficiently—staff or visitors–we will cancel. We will, of course, refund or credit any fees if we cancel/reschedule—or if you cancel, for whatever reason.

These are our immediate cancellations/reschedulings:

• All Art Drop-Ins through the month of March are cancelled. We will revisit this at the end of the month and make a decision about resuming.

• 3/14: Todd Mrozinski’s drawing workshop will be rescheduled.

• 3/15: The Sound Tree Project Family Workshop is cancelled.

• 3/19: Homeschool Day will be rescheduled.

Please check our website for updates on future cancellations.

We would like to remind you that walking outdoors, as long as you are healthy, is not a bad way to spend time in a time of anxiety and potential crisis. We are waiving admission fees for those who simply want to walk outside this month. Come by during open hours, wave at Kellen or Joe through the windows, and enjoy some peace.

This is a fast-changing situation, and any further changes and updates to programs or hours will be announced on lynden.art and through email updates.

Stay healthy, stay calm, wash your hands,

Polly