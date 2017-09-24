Madam Vonintsalama Adriambololona Sehenozoa Just Became the New Former Finance Minister of the African Island of Madagascar

On July 17th, after a ministers’ s council in Iavoloha state palace, the presidency of Madagascar announced that Madam Vonintsalama was named by a decree of the head of state, President Rajaonarimampianina Hery Martial as the new finance minister of the country to replace Gervais Rakotoarimanana who abandoned officially the function that same day. She is now the seventh women to enter President Hery Martial government and the first woman to rule this state department.

Her coming, at the head of this minister, is the result of a tumultuous political intrigue which has tightened political atmosphere on the island and shaken a little President Hery Martial mandate.

This lady in 2015 was removed from her function of general secretary of the finance minister by the head of state.

She had supported Orlando Robimanana, one ancient general director of the treasury who publicly alleged suspicious transaction between HMV, the political party of Hery Martial and the state financial resources. Orlando was sack by Hery Martial and Vonintsalama too.

France embassador, in Madagascar, in that time François Goldbatt vehemently critized President Hery Martial attitude to Orlando and Vonintsalama. But Goldbatt also left his post under pressure of Hery Martial. He has been officially called back to France, as related by AFP, Agence Française de Presse ( France Press Agency ).

The same year 2015, the finance minister Jean Razafindravononona lost his post.

To replace him, President Hery Martial named one of his friends Gervais Rakotoarimanana, an account expert as finance minister.

Both, Martial and Gervais were friends since they were studying together at university in Canada.

Grevais Rakotoarimana’s reforms in the public finance were seen as very strict, rigorous by the press and the people in the country.

He was called in the incorruptible minister. But some personalities found him unpleasant.

The journal L’Express of Madagascar wrote on his website: “Well known for his attachment for financial transparency and procedures, he was accused to be too strict in the management of public resources dispending that he said were excessive. Workers unions and parliament members denounced him on this point many times ”.

Even his colleagues ministers pointed at him as responsible for the reason for workers organizations strikes and claims.

Otherwise, Gervais, with his reforms could get the confidence of prestigious international finance institutions, like International Monetary Fund which in June 2017 provided to Madagascar a credit line of 86 millions of us dollars.

Gervais disagreed the management of two public companies, Jirama, the company of water and electricity and the national airlines company AirMadagascar.

Finally, Gervais Rakotoarimanana chose to give up its fight. He felt too much hostility from the government members while he needed to be understood.

During the ceremony of procurement before he let his office, Gervais congratulated the work achieved with the collaboration of Madam Volintsalama. Concerning her, he said, “She knows very well the house, the protocols of public finance and relationship with finance institutions,” as reported by the website Madagascar government.

As TV Channel Africa 24 could report, the new minister has a Master in Economic Science of Antananarive University.

As treasury inspector in 1984, she could obtain in France the ENST Marne -la Vallée graduation ( Treasury studies ). She continued her studies at International Monetary Fund Institute in Washington, at IIAP ( Public Administration International Institute ) in Paris, at IDLI ( International Development Law Institute ) in Roma and CNUCED ( United Nations Conference for Trade and Development ) in Geneva.

Since 1977, she spent her career in ministers of finance, budget, plan and economy.

From 1996 to 2003, she was the treasury director, from 2009 to 2015 general secretary of finance minister. She was the 2014-2015 deputy governor in the International Monetary Fund, authorizing officer in the FED ( European Development Fund ), privatization comity director of two national banks, BTM and BFV.

She was director of important national companies, Madagascar Central Bank, Madagascar Airports, BFV/SG, Toamasina Port.

Vonintsalama Adriambololona took place in her office since July 18th to create a new confidence between the government, the workers unions, the international finance institutions and the people. She declared, “We are going to do better for the good of the nation.”

Written By: Abu-Jahlil Astrid Chacha