Madison Omega Fraternity Event

Engaging men to dispel the cultural myths about sexual violence will be the subject of a fall public forum hosted by the Gamma Gamma Gamma Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity of Madison.

The forum will be held Friday, October 26, at the Concourse Hotel and Governor’s Club, 1 W Dayton St. in Madison, and will start at 6 p.m.

The Men of Omega seek to raise awareness of prevention efforts needed to help men correct mistaken beliefs about sexual violence. The fraternity challenges all men to take an active role in preventing sexual violence by changing attitudes, dispelling rape myths, and altering deeply rooted social norms.