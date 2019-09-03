Maker Faire® Milwaukee – the “Greatest Show (& Tell) on Earth” – Promises to Delight Visitors of all Ages Sept. 14-15 at the Wisconsin Center

Beauty and the Bolt is a nonprofit organization focused on providing STEAM education for young women and minority populations. Visitors to the Beauty and the Bolt booth will be able to participate in a broad range of hands-on projects that explore 3-D printing, laser cutting, soldering, and engineering.

Maker Highlights

The Faire will also feature more than 200 other talented makers representing a broad range of fields, including: Northwestern Mutual’s Cream City Labs, demonstrating 3D modeling (Tinkercad) and 3D printing; the UW-Milwaukee College of Engineering & Applied Science, sharing student and faculty research projects; school and community makerspaces from throughout the state; and dozens of individual makers showing projects – everything from a hand-built ceramic 3D printer to sewing.

For a full list of spectacles, activities and makers, visit milwaukee.makerfaire.com.

About the Betty Brinn Children’s Museum

The Betty Brinn Children’s Museum serves more than 250,000 people annually and produces Maker Faire® Milwaukee as part of its Maker Initiatives. The Initiatives were established in 2013 and expand the organization’s core “learning by doing” mission to the larger community through year-round maker programs, outreach and other activities. The Maker Initiatives represent a critical investment in education, and in Milwaukee’s long-term economic and workforce development.

The Museum’s Maker Initiatives include: