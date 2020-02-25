March Events at the Lynden Sculpture Garden

The Lynden Sculpture Garden is located at 2145 West Brown Deer Road. Admission is $9 general, $7 for students and seniors. Members and children under 6 are free. Admission includes access to the sculpture garden and house. All events listed below are free with admission unless otherwise indicated. Memberships are available.

HOURS

In January, the Lynden Sculpture Garden is open daily (except Thursdays) from 10 am to 5 pm.

A NOTE ON ICE SKATING

We will offer ice skating on one of the ponds at Lynden on Saturdays and Sundays when weather and ice conditions permit. Please visit us on Facebook for ice skating updates.

ON VIEW ON THE GROUNDS & IN THE HOUSE

ROBERT MURRAY: THE WORKING MODELS

Through April 11, 2020

Free to members or with admission to sculpture garden.

https://www. lyndensculpturegarden.org/ exhibitions/robert-murray- working-models

Lynden continues its series of exhibitions exploring small-scale works by artists in the permanent collection. Robert Murray (b. 1936, Canada) is represented on Lynden's grounds by Windfall, a painted metal sculpture made in 1966. In this exhibition, curator Jonathan Lippincott brings together some of the artist's working models as well as works on paper. Lippincott and Murray will be in attendance the final weekend of the exhibition for a gallery talk and reception.

EVENTS

LABYRINTH SOCIETY OF LYNDEN SCULPTURE GARDEN: FULL MOON SOUNDBATH

Sunday, March 8, 2020 – 4:30-5:30 pm

Fee: $20/$15 members

More information: https://www. lyndensculpturegarden.org/ education/lsolsg-sound-bath- mar-2020

The full moon is a time for releasing and cleansing. The light of the full moon illuminates any obstacles or interferences in our lives. Once we recognize our blocks, it becomes easier to let go of what didn't serve us in the most recent lunar phase. It is an amazing time to reevaluate and recollect. Join Milwaukee's own sound healer, Catherine Soteira (Cat Ries), initiated by Akhilanka of the Temple of Singing Bowls in Mysore, India, to celebrate the full moon with a healing sound bath. Sound baths are an ancient form of deep meditation; they include various ambient sounds playing in a space where you can hear and feel their vibrations. The soundbath will probably be indoors; please bring a yoga mat, blanket, or towel to rest on for the duration.

DOG DAYS AT LYNDEN

Saturday, March 21, 2020 – 10 am-5 pm

Free to dogs and members or with admission to the sculpture garden.

More information: https://www. lyndensculpturegarden.org/dog- days

Bring your canine friends for an afternoon of romping in the garden. In the winter, cross-country skiers and snowshoers also welcome. Dogs must be leashed and considerate of other visitors, canine and human.

ROBERT MURRAY AND JONATHAN D. LIPPINCOTT IN CONVERSATION

Saturday, March 28, 2020 – 2-4 pm

Free.

https://www. lyndensculpturegarden.org/ calendar/robert-murray- jonathan-lippincott- conversation

Join artist Robert Murray and curator Jonathan D. Lippincott for a conversation about the artist's work. They will discuss the sculptor's process of working with fabricators and foundries, issues of public art and the siting of sculpture, Murray's early years, his close friendship with Barnett Newman and relationships with other artists, his lifelong interest in flying, and the current resurgence of interest in abstract modern sculpture. A reception and book signing follow the talk. To reserve your copy of Robert Murray: Sculpture or Large Scale: Fabricating Sculpture in the 1960s and 1970s (which is out of print), email [email protected] org . Books are $65 and $30 respectively.

WORKSHOPS FOR ADULTS

FUSED SILVER LOOP EARRINGS: A WORKSHOP WITH LESLIE PERRINO

Sunday, March 1, 2020 – 10 am-3:30 pm

Fee: $90/$80 members. Advance registration required; all materials included.

More information and to register:

https://www. lyndensculpturegarden.org/ calendar/fused-silver-loop- earrings-march-2020

Fusing is an ancient technique used to permanently connect precious metals, in this case, fine (pure) silver wire. Cleaner, faster, and less toxic than soldering, fusing involves the use of a hand torch. Leslie Perrino will show you how to fuse fine silver wire into loops that can then be made into earrings complete with earwires. Once you master the techniques, you will have time to make more earrings. No experience required, this workshop is suitable for complete beginners or those looking to expand their jewelry-making skills.

SEWN BASKETS: A WORKSHOP WITH MOLLY HASSLER

Saturday, March 7, 2020 – 10 am-2 pm

Fee: $62/$55 members. Advance registration required; all materials included.

More information and to register:

https://www. lyndensculpturegarden.org/ calendar/sewn-baskets

Baskets can be made in many ways, and in this workshop artist Molly Hassler will show you how to use a sewing machine to create baskets from clothesline and colored thread. Once you master the technique, you can make baskets of different sizes and you can sew them into totes or backpacks. You will learn (or relearn) the basics of machine sewing as you construct your own reusable baskets. Hassler will guide you through threading the machine and will teach you how to use different stitches and settings. You'll get plenty of practice as you work your way through two baskets. Sewing machines and all supplies provided.

INTRODUCTION TO NATIVE PLANT LANDSCAPE DESIGN: A WORKSHOP WITH JUSTINE MILLER

Sunday, March 8, 2020 – 11 am-1 pm

Fee: $20/$15 members. Advance registration required; all materials included.

More information and to register:

https://www. lyndensculpturegarden.org/ calendar/native-plant- landscape-design

Learn how to use native plants to design for four-season interest and year-round wildlife benefit. Landscape designer Justine Miller will teach design fundamentals and introduce you to great native plants for the home landscape. Different garden styles and planting methods will be covered, and participants will participate in design exercises to explore texture, color, form, and seasonal interest. Combine art and ecology to create a beautiful, functional yard for yourself and your environment.

LYNDEN’S GARDEN SERIES

COLD AND FLU REMEDY: A WORKSHOP WITH ANGELA KINGSAWAN

Sunday, March 8, 2020 – 1-3 pm

Fee: $20 / $15 members

More information and to register: https://www. lyndensculpturegarden.org/ calendar/cold-flu-remedy- angela-kingsawan

Feeling under the weather or just fatigued this winter? Join herbalist Angela Kingsawan for this herbal cold and flu remedy workshop. Learn how to make a simple, all-natural recipe. Even if you're not sick, this remedy helps to boost immunity and supply much needed nutrients to keep your emotions and body healthy throughout the cold season.

EXPERIMENTS IN MARK MAKING: DRAW THE NATURAL WORLD WITH TODD MROZINSKI

Saturday, March 14, 2020 – 10 am-1 pm

Fee: $42/$38 members. Advance registration required; all materials included.

More information and to register:

https://www. lyndensculpturegarden.org/ calendar/experiments-mark- making

Students will experiment in the studio with a variety of media, such as graphite, vine and compressed charcoal, Conté crayons, and ink as they draw natural objects gathered from the Lynden's grounds. Students will set up their own gathered still life, and then focus on light, composition and proportion.

KITCHEN CUTTINGS TO GARDEN GOLD: A TWO-PART COMPOSTING WORKSHOP WITH ANGELA CURTES

Saturday, March 28, 2020 – 2-4 pm: Preparing the way for home composting and bountiful gardens

Saturday, April 25, 2020 – 2-4 pm: Composting 101 – making our gardens self-sufficient

Fee: $20/$15 members per session or $30/$20 members for both sessions

More information and to register:

https://www. lyndensculpturegarden.org/ calendar/kitchen-cuttings- composting

Angela Curtes, owner of Grounded LLC, offers a two-part workshop designed to enthuse and engage participants in home composting as the next step toward a self-sufficient garden. Part 1 is an indoor workshop and Part 2 is an outdoor, experiential compost-building workshop. Take one or both. In March, we ask: How do we begin to look at our organic household and yard waste as the heart and soul of our gardens? How can our kitchens and gardens work in concert to regenerate and create living soil? Join Angela Curtes for an indoor afternoon discovering why the earth beneath our feet is so important and what we can do to prepare the way for home composting this spring. In April, we move outdoors for a hands-on workshop designed for those wanting to take their gardening experience to the next level by incorporating a small home compost system. You will go home with all the information and elements needed to start a simple compost system that can be managed throughout the year.

AROMA ARTS: AN INCENSE-MAKING WORKSHOP WITH MIKE PARÉ

Sunday, March 29, 2020 – 1-4 pm

Fee: $65/$55 members. Advance registration required; all materials included.

More information and to register:

https://www. lyndensculpturegarden.org/ education/aroma-arts-spring- 2020

Learn the basics of making your own natural incense. This workshop introduces a Japanese style of incense-making using traditional materials. Artist Mike Paré, founder of Zouz Incense, a natural incense company, draws from the history of incense to introduce students to a variety of aromatic herbs, spices, tree resins, and powders; discusses the philosophy of fragrance formation; and teaches participants to roll cones or joss sticks. Each participant will finish the workshop with 12-20 pieces of incense.

FOR KIDS & FAMILIES

WEEKLY ART DROP-IN FOR KIDS AGED 11 and Up

March 4, 11, 18, 25

Wednesdays, 3-5:30 pm

Fee: $11/$9 members; Art Drop-In Card: Any 8 sessions for $64/$48 members

More information and to register: https://www. lyndensculpturegarden.org/ content/weekly-art-drop-in

Drop into our studio for informal art exploration. Come for 30 minutes or stay for 2 1/2 hours; visit weekly or stop by when you need an after-school activity; bring a friend or sibling or try it on your own. Each week we'll introduce different materials, processes and themes, and get you started on a project. We'll focus on three-dimensional artmaking–though we will also do plenty of painting, drawing and collaging–and make use of Lynden's special resources: the collection of monumental sculpture and 40 acres of park, lake and woodland.

WEEKLY ART DROP-IN FOR KIDS AGED 6-11

March 5, 12, 19, 26

Thursdays, 2:30-5 pm

Fee: $11/$9 members; Art Drop-In Card: Any 8 sessions for $64/$48 members

More information and to register: https://www. lyndensculpturegarden.org/ content/weekly-art-drop-in

Drop into our studio for informal art exploration. Come for 30 minutes or stay for 2 1/2 hours; visit weekly or stop by when you need an after-school activity; bring a friend or sibling or try it on your own. Each week we'll introduce different materials, processes and themes, and get you started on a project. We'll focus on three-dimensional artmaking–though we will also do plenty of painting, drawing and collaging–and make use of Lynden's special resources: the collection of monumental sculpture and 40 acres of park, lake and woodland.

NEW! WEEKLY ART DROP-IN FOR THE VERY YOUNG (AGES 4-6)

March 5, 12, 19, 26

Thursdays, 3:30-4:30 pm

Fee: $11/$9 members; Art Drop-In Card: Any 8 sessions for $64/$48 members

More information and to register: https://www. lyndensculpturegarden.org/ content/weekly-art-drop-in

In our new Art Drop-In for the Very Young, art educator Claudia Orjuela provides an hour of informal, parent-free art exploration and material investigation for children aged 4-6 years.

TUESDAYS IN THE GARDEN: AN OUTING FOR PARENTS & VERY SMALL CHILDREN

Tuesday, March 10, 2020 -10:30am -11:30 am

Fee: $11/$9 members (includes admission to the sculpture garden for one adult and one child aged 2-4; additional children $4 each; extra adults pay daily admission).

More information and to register: https://www. lyndensculpturegarden.org/ tuesdays-in-the-garden

The 40 acres that house the Lynden collection of monumental outdoor sculpture are also home to many birds, insects, frogs, mammals and plants. Educator Claudia Orjuela offers a program for the very young that explores a different theme each month, taking into account the changing seasons, and provides an opportunity for those with very small children to engage in outdoor play and art making. The theme for March is signs of spring.

FAMILY DROP-IN WORKSHOP: THE SOUND TREE PROJECT

Sunday, March 15, 2020 – 12:30pm – 2:30pm

Free to members or with admission to the sculpture garden.

More information: https://www. lyndensculpturegarden.org/ calendar/family-workshop- sound-tree-project-2020

Sue Pezanoski Browne and Katie Hobday, Lynden's teachers-in-residence, invite you to participate in the Sound Tree Project, the focus of their collaborative artist residency. Working in a grove of trees on the Lynden grounds, Pezanoski Browne and Hobday are constructing an environment filled with clay chimes that they make and fill with personal narratives. This exploration of art, nature, memory, and materials is informed by their thinking about movement and migration—about life as movement interspersed with pauses of various lengths.

HOMESCHOOL DAY: THE SECRET LIVES OF NONHUMANS

Thursday, March 19, 2020– 9 am-2 pm

Fee: $45/$35 members.

More information and to register: https://www. lyndensculpturegarden.org/ calendar/hsd-secret-lives- nonhumans

Lynden artist-in-residence Yevgeniya Kaganovich recently began Tree Intuits Chair, a five-year project that asks this question: If a tree was able to foresee its existence as a chair, what would it think of it? The project, which involves grafting and shaping poplar and aspen trees into living chairs, is part of a larger body of work, Divergent Fates, that explores issues of material agency, sustainability, and consumption, as well as human impact on the environment. In this workshop, we will examine the everyday objects that surround us and consider our relationship to them. Outdoors, we'll check the progress of Kaganovich's trees and select a non-human object from the natural world. Back in the studio, we'll imagine that object's secret life in a zine, and we'll "unmake" discarded paperback books into tree sculptures. Ages 6-15.

In April we move outdoors more wholeheartedly, while keeping an eye on the weather. We start the month with a workshop with Native herbalist Angela Kingsawan, who will show us how to make an herbal stress remedy (April 4), and end with a bird walk led by poet and birder Chuck Stebeltonon April 26. On April 10 Claudia Orjuela leads another Lynden by Night adventure, and the next day John Holzwartoffers a pine needle basketry workshop. We host our final Conversation on Displacement and the Arts on April 18 (next up is our HOME refugee celebration on World Refugee Day, June 20). Jewelry makers who missed Leslie Perrino’slast resin pendant workshop in January, or enjoyed it so much that they want to do it again, have another chance on April 19. Katheryn Corbin will teach you how to make simple ceramic vessels on April 25 (which is also International Sculpture Day—watch for more details) in the run-up to another sawdust firing in May. Gardeners hoping to up their home composting game in time for the gardening season can take the second part of Angela Curtes’s composting workshop (the first part is not a prerequisite) on April 25. You will come away with all the information and elements needed to start a simple compost system that can be managed throughout the year. The weekly art drop-ins>Tuesdays in the Garden meets on April 14 (the theme for April is, aptly enough, gardening at Lynden); our teachers-in-residence host another installment of The Sound Tree Project on April 19; and dogs are welcome on April 18. The sculpture garden will be closed April 12 for the holiday.

