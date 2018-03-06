March Meter Madness assisting those who fell behind on energy bills

With the winter ban on utility disconnections ending in April—We Energies, Milwaukee County and community groups have been teaming up for March Meter Madness! Alderman Khalif J. Rainey says the initiative provides qualified residents with a one-time annual payment to make energy bills more affordable. This is based on the availability of program funds and ends when the funds are exhausted or on March 31.

“This program can help prevent families from getting a disconnection notice when the moratorium ends next month,” said Alderman Rainey. “Since this benefit ends when the money is used up, I encourage people to take action now.”

We Energies LIHEAP customers establishing a payment plan with the company can receive a $300 benefit to apply toward their account. This initiative is not for LIP customers, oil and propane customers, customers on an existing payment plan, customers with heat included in the rent or $0 income customers.

Those interested can walk into one of the six locations or make an appointment at (414) 270-4-MKE (653). Visitwww.energyassistancemke.org for location information and or to book an appointment.