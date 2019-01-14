Marcus Center for the Performing Arts Signs Multi-Year Broadway Series Partnership with Johnson Financial Group

– The Marcus Center today announced Johnson Financial Group’s multi-year Title Sponsorship of the Broadway at the Marcus Center series. The partnership starts with the 2019-2020 season which includes the Milwaukee premier of HAMILTON and the Marcus Center’s 50th year anniversary celebration.

“We’re excited to be partnering with the Marcus Center as presenting sponsor of the upcoming Broadway Series,” said Johnson Financial Group CEO, Jim Popp. “There are so many cool things happening in Milwaukee right now. Having a great performing arts scene is incredibly important to the vibrancy of the city, so we’re really happy to have the opportunity to stay connected in this way.”

As a non-profit organization, who does not receive direct support from the United Performing Arts Fund, the Marcus Center’s earned income is critical to maintaining the facility for the Center’s resident partners and for enabling the Marcus Center to continue its extensive audience engagement efforts with veterans, families and the greater Milwaukee community including the over 150,000 students that visit the Marcus Center each year to attend various cultural and educational programs.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Johnson Financial Group,” said Marcus Center President & CEO, Paul Mathews. “Their support of the arts and our venue is an important part of keeping the Marcus Center, and our resident partners, financially strong as we work together to welcome the entire community into our building and on to our grounds.”

Nearly 800,000 people attend various events each year at the Marcus Center, including performing arts, children’s & education programs, community events, commercial presentations, business meetings, social gatherings, fundraisers and other special events. The Marcus Center continues to work on creating an open and welcoming place where all of the community can gather while adding significant economic impact to downtown Milwaukee. Touring Broadway events alone bring in up to 150,000 patrons to the Marcus Center each season. Johnson Financial Group’s partnership as the Broadway Title sponsor will help the Marcus Center to underwrite operating and capital costs for this key community asset plus allows us to keep rental costs for the Florentine Opera, Milwaukee Youth Orchestra, First Stage, Black Arts MKE, Milwaukee Symphony, Optimist Theater, SueMo Dance Company and Milwaukee Ballet at an affordable level.