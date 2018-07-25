Marcus Center Hires New Director of Community Engagement and Diversity

MILWAUKEE, WI (Monday, July 23, 2018)-The Marcus Center for the Performing Arts is pleased to announce and welcome Anthony D. Smith as its new Director of Community Engagement and Diversity. Anthony will be responsible for community engagement strategic planning, audience development, communication, educational outreach, cultural programming, workforce development, customer service and other engagement initiatives for the Marcus Center.

“We are very excited to have Anthony join our team,” said Paul Mathews, Marcus Center President & CEO. “His enthusiasm about our programs and his desire to help us continue to deepen relationships in the community will be significant as we strive to be the premier community-friendly Arts Center incorporating and celebrating diversity in all aspects of what we do.”

Anthony will steward all the Marcus Center’s current and future community engagement programs including: Arts Connect, Family First Nights, Opening Our Doors, KidZ Days, Dr. MLK Jr. Birthday Celebration and Cantos de las Americas.

Anthony brings 30 years of experience in marketing and community relations in both the media and health industries. He has a proven record of developing long term business relationships and his strong, winning attitude will complement and enhance the Marcus Center’s ability to meet the needs of our patrons and partners.

