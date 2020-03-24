Markus Howard Consensus First Team All-American

The Chandler, Arizona, native was also tabbed to the first team by the Sporting News, Associated Press and United States Basketball Writers Association (UWBWA), all outlets utilized by the NCAA to determine consensus status. Howard was a Consensus Second Team All-America selection in 2018-19.
In Marquette’s tradition-rich history of over 100 seasons, only Dean Meminger (1970-71), Butch Lee (1977-78, Naismith Award winner) and Dwyane Wade (2002-03) have been awarded consensus first team honors.
A unanimous All-BIG EAST First Team selection, Howard led the nation in scoring (27.8 points per game) and finished 21st in NCAA history with 2,731 points and seventh in 3-pointers made (434).
2019-20 Season Honors/Accomplishments:
- All-BIG EAST First Team (unanimous)
- Sporting News First Team All-American
- USA Today First Team All-American
- UWBWA First Team All-American
- NABC First Team All-American
- USBWA All-District V Team
- NABC All-District 3 Team
- Watch Lists: Bob Cousy Award (final 5), Lute Olson Award (midseason), Citizen Naismith Award (midseason), Oscar Robertson Award (midseason) and Wooden Award (final 10 list for second-straight year), Senior CLASS Award Finalist, AAU James E. Sullivan Award (finalist)
- Five-time BIG EAST Player of the Week (BIG EAST record 13 career honors)
- Led the nation in scoring with 27.8 points per game
- Became the program’s all-time leading scorer by surpassing Jerel McNeal’s 1,985 points in the season opener against Loyola Maryland (Nov. 5) with 38 points
- 72nd player in NCAA history with at least 2,500 points and finished 21st all-time with 2,761 points
- Finished tied for seventh in NCAA history with 434 career 3-pointers
- BIG EAST’s career scoring leader in league games (1,587) and 1-of-5 players to reach 1,000 pts. in three years
- Averaged BIG EAST record 28.7 points per game in league play. BIG EAST season-long record was 27.8 ppg. by Troy Bell (Boston College, 2002-03)
- All-time leader in league history with 13 career weekly honors
- Ranked in top-five in 10 Marquette career categories, topping the list in seven of them
- Owned 68 career games of 20-or-more points, 33 of 30-or-more, seven of 40-plus and three 50-point games
- Posted 51 points, a personal regulation high mark, against USC (Nov. 29) in the Orlando Invitational
- Also added 40 points in the opening game of the Orlando Invitational against Davidson (Nov. 28)
- Broke the Orlando Invitational three-game scoring record after just two games with 91 points against Davidson and USC
- Only player in last 20 years with multiple 50-point games and owns 3-of-4 in BIG EAST history (Marshon Brooks, Providence vs Notre Dame Feb. 23, 2011).
- Owned three of the five 50-point games by active NCAA players
- Fourth player in major conference history with 40 points on consecutive days, joining Johnny Neumann (Ole Miss), Pete Maravich (LSU) and Bob Pettit (LSU)
- Third major conference player to record a 50-point game in three consecutive seasons. The other two: Wayman Tisdale (Oklahoma, 1982-85) and Pete Maravich (LSU, 1967-70)
