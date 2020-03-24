Markus Howard Consensus First Team All-American

3/24/2020 | Men’s Basketball

Senior guardof the Marquette University men’s basketball team was named First Team All-America by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) on Tuesday morning, making him the fourth player in program history to be a consensus first team selection.

The Chandler, Arizona, native was also tabbed to the first team by the Sporting News, Associated Press and United States Basketball Writers Association (UWBWA), all outlets utilized by the NCAA to determine consensus status. Howard was a Consensus Second Team All-America selection in 2018-19.

In Marquette’s tradition-rich history of over 100 seasons, only Dean Meminger (1970-71), Butch Lee (1977-78, Naismith Award winner) and Dwyane Wade (2002-03) have been awarded consensus first team honors.

A unanimous All-BIG EAST First Team selection, Howard led the nation in scoring (27.8 points per game) and finished 21st in NCAA history with 2,731 points and seventh in 3-pointers made (434).

2019-20 Season Honors/Accomplishments: