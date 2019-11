The Marquette team pulled off and impressive come back against the Purdue basketball team the Marquette was down the whole game and made a change in their line up which prove to them in a position to win. The coach decided to play more players off the bench and give his star players a rest hats off to Marquette Bench.

Marquette lost to UW-Wisconsin which put them 2-3 and Wisconsin 3-2 a lot more basketball to come.