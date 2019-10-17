Marquette University 50 th Anniversary of the Educational Opportunity Program

Marquette University celebrated the 50th Anniversary of the Educational Opportunity Program that creates assess and resources for minority students. Over the years many of Milwaukee’s current leadership were a part of the program.

These photos were shared by Sodie Rivera, Marquette graduate, owner of Sodie Rivera State Farm.

Congresswoman Gwen Moore, Dr Howard Fuller, former director of the School of Journalism, Herb Lowe and Sandy Robinson were among the many celebrants coming back for the reunion. Dr. Mitchum was the first leader of the program was there to remind all participants of the challenges and the overriding successes.

Congratulations all.