MATC Nurse Pinning Ceremony to be Held May 9

MILWAUKEE (May 8, 2017) –, vice president of field operations-complex care management Wisconsin for UnitedHealth Group, will be the keynote speaker at Milwaukee Area Technical College’s Spring Nurse Pinning Ceremony at 7 p.m., Tuesday, May 9, in the Cooley Auditorium in the Main Building, 1015 N. Sixth St.

Sixty five nursing students are expected to attend the ceremony. The Nurse Pinning Ceremony is separate from MATC’s Commencement. It signifies that nursing education is completed and that the graduate is eligible to join the profession. The term “pinning” comes from the placement of the school’s nursing pin on the graduate by Nancy Vrabec, dean of MATC’s School of Health Sciences. Pinning ceremonies began in the 1860s at the Nightingale School of Nursing at St. Thomas Hospital in London when Florence Nightingale was awarded the Red Cross of St. George after serving the injured and dying during the Crimean War.

Dr. Mohammad Dakwar, MATC provost; practical nursing graduate Lindsay Jefferson; and associate degree nursing graduate John Dondero; also will speak at the ceremony. Kathy Costa-Lieberthal, an MATC nursing instructor, will serve as mistress of ceremonies.

Greditor represents UnitedHealth group. In January, United Health Foundation awarded a $2.3 million grant to MATC to enable the college to double the size of its registered nursing program over the next three years and help address the state’s nursing shortage. The shortage of registered nurses – described by Wisconsin’s Public Policy Forum as “one of the greatest workforce challenges facing the health care industry – and employers as a whole” – affects health care services at all levels of care and is projected to increase as experienced nurses retire. The forum’s report calls for a 24 percent increase in the state’s workforce of registered nurses by 2020.

For more information on the Nurse Pinning Ceremony, call MATC’s School of Health Sciences at (414) 297-6263.

Wisconsin’s largest technical college and the most diverse two-year institution in the Midwest, Milwaukee Area Technical College is a key driver of southeastern Wisconsin’s economy and has provided innovative education in the region since 1912. Approximately 40,000 students per year attend the college’s four campuses and community-based sites or learn online. MATC offers affordable and accessible education and training opportunities that empower and transform lives in the community. The college offers 200 academic programs; nearly 400 transfer options leading to bachelor’s degrees; and School of a Pre-College Education that assists people to complete high school, prepare for college or enter the workforce. Overwhelmingly, MATC graduates build careers and businesses in southeastern Wisconsin. The college is accredited through the Higher Learning Commission, the national standard for academics and student services.