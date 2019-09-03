MATC Offers Registration Event for Late-Starting Courses

LAST CALL FOR FALL: IT’S NOT TOO LATE TO ENROLL AT MATC THIS SEMESTER

Considering enrolling in college this fall? You can still enroll in some Milwaukee Area Technical College special “late start” courses. Take care of everything at our “Last Call for Fall” sessions from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, in the Welcome Centers at the Downtown Milwaukee and Oak Creek campuses.

Come to one of these sessions:

MATC Downtown Milwaukee Campus, first floor, Student Center, 700 W. State St.

MATC Oak Creek Campus, first floor atrium, A Building, 6665 S. Howell Ave.

For your best opportunity, visit fafsa.gov and complete your 2019-20 financial aid application. If you are new to MATC, bring your high school transcripts. Start or finish an application, meet with an adviser and register for classes all in one session.

Call the Recruitment Office at 414-297-6228 if you have questions about MATC’s more than 150 academic programs and transfer options with more than 35 four year colleges and universities.

