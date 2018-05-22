MATC to Hold 12 Summer Camps for Teens in June (Most Free)

Milwaukee Area Technical College will hold 12 four- or five-day career summer camps in June for high school students across its four campuses. Taught by MATC instructors, camps focus on hands-on learning. Most are free.
Courses Include:
Audio Production
Culinary Arts
Girls Explore Automotive Technology
Girls Explore Drone Technology
Girls in Advanced Manufacturing
Girls in Welding – Automation and Robotics
Girls Who Bot – Build and Code
Health Sciences
IT and Robotics
Science Camp
Silly Boys, Manufacturing Is for Girls
Television and Video Production
