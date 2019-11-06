MATC to Hold Open House for Prospective Students Nov. 7

Prospective students are invited to Milwaukee Area Technical College’s Open House, from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7. Come to the Student Center at the Downtown Milwaukee Campus, 700 W. State St., and then visit labs and classrooms to take part in hands-on activities.

Free parking is available in the parking structure at the northwest corner of 8th and State Streets. Attendees who plan to apply for admission are encouraged to bring a copy of their high school or college transcripts.

Participants will learn about MATC’s more than 170 academic programs and meet with faculty and staff. Representatives from MATC’s four campuses – Downtown Milwaukee, Mequon, Oak Creek and West Allis – will share details about campus-specific programs and activities. Staff from admissions, registration, financial aid, counseling and student life will be on hand to answer questions and talk about student organizations and athletics. Representatives also will be available to discuss options for students interested in continuing to four-year colleges and universities after earning an MATC associate degree; as well as GED, HSED , Adult High School and English as a Second Language programs.

Lab tours and hands-on activities are available in many areas. Some include surgical technology, dental hygiene and dental assisting, registered nursing and nursing assistant, phlebotomy, music occupations, audio production, photography, nail technician, CNC Swiss setup and operation, architectural technology, civil engineering, automotive technology, diesel and powertrain servicing, barber and cosmetology, chemical technician, electronic and mechanical technology, electricity, computer gaming and simulation and more.

Spring semester starts on Jan. 21. Early applications are encouraged to ensure ideal class schedules. High school students who want to enroll next fall should apply now for the best opportunity to obtain financial aid. Students interested in applying for the MATC Promise for New High School Graduates must complete the MATC application, the Promise interest application and the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) by Feb. 7, 2020. Priority applications for the MATC Promise for Adults should be submitted by Dec. 11, 2019, with a final deadline of Jan. 8, 2020. The MATC Promise programs provide free college tuition and fees for eligible students. For more information, visit www.matc.edu/promise.

More information on the open house is available at http://www.matc.edu/openhouse/ or call (414) 297-6228.

Wisconsin’s largest technical college and one of the most diverse two-year institutions in the Midwest, Milwaukee Area Technical College is a key driver of southeastern Wisconsin’s economy and has provided innovative education in theregion since 1912. Nearly 35,000 students per year attend the college’s four campuses and community-based sites or learn online. MATC offers affordable and accessible education and training opportunities that empower and transform lives in the community. The college offers more than 150 academic programs; transfer options leading to bachelor’s degrees with more than 35 four-year colleges and universities. Overwhelmingly, MATC graduates build careers and businesses in southeastern Wisconsin. The college is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, the national standard for academics and student services.