MATC to Host GED/HSED/Emerging Scholars Graduation May 23

MATC’s GED/HSED graduation is tomorrow night, May 23, at 6 p.m. THIS GRADUATION USUALLY YIELDS GREAT STORIES OF PERSISTENCE AND THE CULMINATION OF LONG-HELD DREAMS AS MANY PEOPLE ARE EARNING THEIR HIGH SCHOOL CREDENTIAL DECADES AFTER DROPPING OUT OF SCHOOL. Here are the details:

Approximately 200 students will be honored for earning General Educational Development (GED), High School Equivalency Diploma (HSED) and Emerging Scholars diplomas Wednesday, May 23, at Milwaukee Area Technical College’s Downtown Milwaukee Campus. The ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. in Cooley Auditorium on the second floor of the Main Building, 1015 N. 6th St. The ceremony recognizes students graduating from Milwaukee Area Technical College and nine community-based educational partners.

Speakers include Alonzo Kelly, president/CEO, Kelly Leadership Group, LLC; Dr. Vicki J. Martin, MATC president; Dr. Mohammad Dakwar, MATC provost; and Tamela Montgomery, a graduate representing MATC. Dr. Martin will officially confer the degrees. Graduates Tiara Hudson and Carlos Vergara, both graduates representing Literacy Services of Wisconsin, will make announcements.

This is the first year the Emerging Scholars will be recognized at the graduation.

Emerging Scholars are at-risk high school students from area districts who attend MATC’s Adult High School.