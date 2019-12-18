Matt Rodin and Bethany Thomas Star in “Hedwig” at Milwaukee Rep

Hedwig and the Angry Inch in the Stiemke Studio January 28 – March 8, 2020. Best known for his unique red carpet coverage of Broadway openings for Broadway.com, Songs for Nobodies, Milwaukee Rep) as Yitzhak. December 18, 2019 – (Milwaukee) Milwaukee Repertory Theater is pleased to announce complete cast and creative team for the much anticipated production ofin the Stiemke Studio January 28 – March 8, 2020. Best known for his unique red carpet coverage of Broadway openings for Broadway.com, Matt Rodin will perform the title character Hedwig with Rep favorite Bethany Thomas , Milwaukee Rep) as Yitzhak.

Hedwig and the Angry Inch with text by John Cameron Mitchell and music and lyrics by Stephen Trask is a trailblazing rock-musical and winner of four Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival. This musical sensation played to record-breaking sell-out crowds on Broadway telling the story of one of the most unique characters to ever hit the stage. As Hedwig’s life changes and with nothing left, she returns to her first love — music.

Hedwig and the Angry Inch is directed by Milwaukee Rep Artistic Director Mark Clements (West Side Story, Milwaukee Rep), with music direction by Associate Artist Dan Kazemi (West Side Story, Milwaukee Rep), scenic Design by Scott Davis (Things I Know To Be True, Milwaukee Rep), costume design by Mieka van der Ploeg (Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, Milwaukee Rep), lighting design by Jason Fassl (Guys and Dolls, Milwaukee Rep), sound design by Barry G. Funderburg (A Christmas Carol, Milwaukee Rep), projection design by Mike Tutai (Holmes & Watson, Milwaukee Rep), casting by Frank Honts, New York casting by Michael Cassara and stage managed by David Hartig.

Hedwig and the Angry Inch band includes Associate Artist Dan Kazemi conducting and on keys, Maxwell Emmet on Guitar, Tommy Hahn on Bass, and Patrick Morrow on drums. The 2019/20 EPRs Isabella Abel-Suarez, Lauryn Glenn, Brooke Johnson ,Joshua Ponce, Gilberto Saenz, Nadja Simmonds, Austin Winter will round out the production as Roadies.

Hedwig and the Angry Inch runs January 28 – March 8, 2020 in the Stiemke Studio. Opening night is set for Friday, January 31 at 8pm. Purchase tickets at www.MilwaukeeRep.com, by calling the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or in person at 108 E. Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee.

Hedwig and the Angry Inch is presented by Mara and Craig Swan. The Stiemke Studio Season is presented by Ed Seaberg and Patrick Smith and The Rep is sponsored in part by the United Performing Arts Fund (UPAF).

For more information, please visit our website www.MilwaukeeRep.com

About Milwaukee Repertory Theater

Milwaukee Rep is the largest performing arts organization in Wisconsin in terms of audiences served and one of the largest professional theaters in the country. Each year, Milwaukee Rep welcomes up to 275,000 people at nearly 700 performances of 15 productions ranging from compelling dramas, powerful classics, new plays and full-scale musicals in its three unique performance venues – the Quadracci Powerhouse, Stiemke Studio and Stackner Cabaret. For over 65 years, The Rep has gained a national reputation as an incubator of new work, an agent of community change and a forward-thinking provider of vital arts education programs. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Mark Clements and Executive Director Chad Bauman, Milwaukee Repertory Theater ignites positive change in the cultural, social, and economic vitality of its community by creating world-class theater experiences that entertain, provoke, and inspire meaningful dialogue among an audience representative of Milwaukee’s rich diversity.