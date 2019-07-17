Mayor Barrett and other Leaders Issue Heat Health Advisory – 7-17-19

Residents are advised to take precautions during extreme weather conditions

MILWAUKEE – The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for all of south central and southeast Wisconsin from 12 p.m. tomorrow through 11 p.m. Friday. The forecast indicates that dangerous heat and humidity is expected, with Friday being the hottest day. Air temperatures combined with humid conditions may lead to heat index values from 100 to 106 on Thursday and 103 to 110 on Friday. Heavy rainfall and severe storms are also expected tonight through Thursday morning. Mayor Barrett, the City of Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) Commissioner of Health, Dr. Jeanette Kowalik, Public Health Emergency Response Planning Coordinator of the MHD, Dr. Nick Tomaro, City of Milwaukee Water Works Superintendent, Karen Dettmer, and Milwaukee Recreation, will hold a press conference today, July 17th to ensure residents are aware of the safety measures needed to take during the extreme heat. Leaders will also discuss resources that are available to assist residents with staying cool.

When: Wednesday, July 17, 2019

11:30 a.m.

Where: Enderis Park (Milwaukee Recreation Wading Pool site)

2938 N. 72nd Street, Milwaukee, WI 53210

Who: Mayor Barrett

Commissioner of Health, Dr. Jeanette Kowalik

Public Health Emergency Response Planning Coordinator, MHD, Dr. Nick Tomaro

Superintendent of Water Works, Karen Dettmer

Milwaukee Recreation Representative

The MHD will be enhancing surveillance for heat-related illness in the coming days, and working with Milwaukee Heat Task Force partners to address vulnerable population needs during this period.

In conditions of high or extreme heat, residents are highly encouraged to seek out designated cool sites. A list of cooling sites in Milwaukee, as well as heat safety tips, can be found online at: