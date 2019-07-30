Mayor Barrett to Host Four “Walk 100 Miles in 100 Days” Challenge Events

MILWAUKEE—July 30 – August 9, Mayor Barrett will host four Walk 100 events that are free and open to the public.The pace of the walks is leisurely, and the length is usually one to two miles. For the full calendar of Walk 100 events this summer, visit Milwaukee.gov/walk100.

WALK #1: Tuesday, July 30, 2019— 5:30 p.m.

Eastbrook Church

5353 N. Green Bay Ave.

WALK #2: Friday, August 2, 2019— 11:30 a.m.

ManpowerGroup

100 Manpower Pl.

WALK #3: Wednesday, July 7, 2019— 4:30 p.m.

Gengler Park

Directly across from 5000 W. Chambers St.

WALK #4: Friday, July 9, 2019— 11 a.m.

Pete’s Fruit Market

2323 N MLK Jr Dr

Mayor Barrett created the Walk 100 Miles in 100 Days Challenge in 2013 with the belief that when residents walk alongside people in their community, relationships are formed and our city becomes stronger. Walk 100’s overall goal is to increase physical activity among residents while promoting Milwaukee’s unique neighborhoods. Throughout the summer, Walk 100 partners with community organizations, elected officials and residents to host walks in all corners of the city.