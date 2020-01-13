Mayoral Candidate Lena Taylor’s Busy Week

Mayoral candidate Senator Lena Taylor had a exciting week. She was the first to be officially added to the ballot for the upcoming Race. She kicked off the week with a celebration at Brown Stone lounge downtown Milwaukee In typically Taylor fashion, with flare and with her community members. Taylor capped off the busy week with two important events, one titled, the future of urban agriculture in Mke. The event was held at no studios on Saturday, where Taylor and other important voices on the topic, discussed it’s importance, and ways to implement its practices in the future. Earlier that day there was also a prayer breakfast in her support. Held at the aria center and hosted by Bishop Burt and his wife Pastor Patricia Burt, attendees enjoyed food, prayer and stories from Taylor.

There are many others on the ballot, so do your own research on what they plan to do if elected. Good luck to all who are running, let us move on to a better Milwaukee