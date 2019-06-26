McArthur Weddele retirement 2019

On Sunday June 23, 2019 McArthur Weddle Executive Director of Northcott Neighborhood House held his retirement party at the Tripoli Shrine center. Mac Weddle served as director for the past 19 years and has been with the organization for the past 42 years serving in various positions at Northcott. He has served on the board of African World Festival. WHEDA, vice chair of MLKEDC, President of Juneteeth Day, and many more. He had the group Ray Goodman and Brown to perform at his retirement party.