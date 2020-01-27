McDonalds Gospel Fest Auditions Did Not Disappoint

A. Curtis Farrow Presents Gospel Fest At The Fiserv Forum is slated for April 10th! The fest with feature big names like Yolanda Adams and Tamela Mann, with a completion is o showcase local talent as well. Auditions were held on Saturday for choirs, rappers, soloist and they did not disappoint! Gospel fest hopefuls could start signing in at 9am as the doors opened. Some were even waiting as early as 8am, to try to get an early impression on the judges. The official Auditions started at 10am and ran until 6pm, with barely a break for the judges. I am so happy that we have something like this here!” Said one participant who travels from Indiana to make the try outs. The crowd was filled with smiles as gospel songs filled the air and many forms of ministry, some were there to support their love ones, others to hear the talent. With more than 400 registrants, the judges had their hands full to meet there goal of showcasing Milwaukee talent. Announcements are set for February 1st, Be in the look out for this great event!