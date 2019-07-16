MCSO & Parks to Host Public Safety Day

The entire community is invited to meet MCSO Deputies and Milwaukee County Park Rangers, while enjoying free food, refreshments, snacks and information.

On Saturday, July 20th, the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office and the Milwaukee County Parks will host the first Park & Public Safety Day. The Parks & Public Safety Day will take place at Kosciuszko Park, 2201 S. 7th St., from 11:00 until 3:00 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

We encourage everyone to join with MCSO and Milwaukee County Parks to help keep our parks safe. The entire community is invited to meet MCSO Deputies and Milwaukee County Park Rangers, while enjoying free food, refreshments, snacks and information.

The MCSO Mobile App information will also be available at the event. The MCSO Mobile App allows residents to submit anonymous tips, report criminal activity in our parks and receive alerts from MCSO.

Also, free to the public:

Fingerprinting provided by the FBI

Car seat fittings provided by Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin

Fresh Picks Mobile Market provided by Pick ‘n Save & Hunger Task Force

Car seat installations provided by MCSO

Water filters provided by Social Development Commission

ID card printing for children provided by New York Life

Car seat, bike and helmet giveaways provided by WaterStone Bank

Additional Parks and Public Safety Day community supporters include: Alzheimer’s Association, Ascension Wisconsin, DJ Joey, Latino Law Enforcement Organization-Milwaukee Chapter, Milwaukee Fire Department, Milwaukee Recreation, Office of Emergency Management, Optimist Club of Milwaukee, The Salvation Army, UniteMKE, Victims of Milwaukee Violence, Wisconsin State Patrol, and WNOV 860 AM

Please direct inquiries to MCSO Director of Public Affairs and Community Engagement Faithe Colas at (414) 639-5506 or [email protected].