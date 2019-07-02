MCSO Reminds the Public to Leave the Fireworks to the Professionals

Milwaukee, WI – The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office wishes everyone a safe and happy 4th of July. We are reminding residents of and visitors to Milwaukee County that it is illegal to possess, discharge, or sell fireworks. All fireworks, including sparklers, are illegal in Milwaukee County.

Fireworks can cause serious injuries to people, pets and property. Do not let your holiday celebration be ruined by a senseless tragedy. Please leave firework displays to the professionals. Several of our parks will be holding firework shows this year. For a listing of firework displays at our local parks visit https://city.milwaukee.gov/July4th#.XRUz5-hKhPY .

In addition, celebratory gunfire is not only unsafe, it’s against the law! Discharging a firearm into the air is a crime and can lead to criminal charges. Bullets shot into the air can ascend upwards as far as two miles. When a bullet falls, it travels at a high rate of speed and can kill or seriously injure anyone it comes in contact with.