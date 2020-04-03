Meal options available for children in need

As schools across the city remain shut down due to COVID-19, several community organizations are stepping up to make sure children in our community have access to meals.

Milwaukee Public Schools, which serves tens of thousands of kids daily, will be offering meals Monday – Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 20 sites throughout the city. Families can visit https://mps.milwaukee.k12.wi.us for the full list of sites offering the stop, grab, and go meals.

Additionally Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee, in partnership with Hunger Task Force, is offering meals at four of their club locations across Milwaukee.

Boys & Girls Clubs will offer lunch and dinner to youth 18 and under Monday – Friday. Those who arrive for dinner will also be able to take a bag breakfast home for the next day. For a full list of locations and service times, families can visit https://www.bgcmilwaukee.org.