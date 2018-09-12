Media Mogul Belinda Baker Announces New Urban Channel Step1 TV on KTVA 35.10

Hollywood, CA (Blacknews.com)— In response to the high demand for premium content, CEO Belinda Baker has announced the launch of the nation’s newest urban television Step1 TV on KTVA channel 35.10. Step1 TV reaches an audience of 14 million homes across Southern California, and is continually expanding its reach. Area residents are encouraged to scan their TV for the new channel.

Step1 TV, which boasts a broad spectrum of genres, was created with the intention of bringing new entertainment choices to its viewing audience. Viewers are enthralled with the channel’s urban content, but are also captivated by a diverse library of TV shows that make binge-watching the channel’s content a daily pleasure.

Exciting television shows include “Changing Steps” hosted by media mogul Belinda Baker which shows an in-depth look into the lives of survivors of addiction, teen pregnancy, homelessness and abuse told in their own words. This unbiased and uncensored program brings attention to the enormous social and economic cost of addiction and abuse to today’s society.

“Ghetto Court” proceeded over by legendary hip-hop DJ and rock & roll hall of fame nominee Eric B. In this courtroom The Judges dispense justice by the rules of the street. In this court you have some of the most outrageous stories usually only heard in your neighborhood bodega live & in living color. And you won’t believe your ears, but the pure insanity of it all results in a side splitting verbal jab fest for the masses. Ghetto Court is in. Additional shows include “A Taste of Hunney” starring Patrice Fisher and “In The Mix” for music lovers.

Step1 TV CEO Belinda Baker says, “I am not only proud to be able to deliver premium content to our viewers, but ecstatic at Step1 TV’s ability to bring producers content from vision to reality.”

Belinda Baker is no stranger to hard work or success. Ms. Baker successfully operates three clean & sober living homes; One in Northridge, one in Van Nuys, and one in Orange County, CA. She is the author of Breakthrough A Testament of Faith which chronicles her personal struggles and triumphs. This inspirational, life-changing book inspires readers to breakthrough whatever they are going through to renew their faith and gain access to a whole new life. Breakthrough A Testament of Faith is available online at www.BelindaBaker.org

Step1TV provides area businesses with access to cost-effective television advertising targeted at local customers, as well as national exposure through mobile-broadcasting. For more information, interviews, content consideration or to inquire about advertising, please contact [email protected]

About Step1 TV

Step1 TV is the nation’s newest urban television channel providing a wide spectrum of premium content in all genres.