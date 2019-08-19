Meet Santana Lee Who Is literally All4Kidz

Santana Lee I grew up in Kindship. Her grandma raised her most of her youth live. In her adult years she fostered children, Which lead to adopting 3 lovely girls.

She was inspired by her past so she began to educate herself on human development mostly mental health and brain development. Lee learned a lot about trauma informed care. “ I love always advocated and mentored youth. I figured I wanted to find out a way to advocate and inspire youth in the foster care system.”

Said Lee who went on to say “I started doing research on some of the obstacles that youth go through in the foster care system because of my own struggles with the system.”

During her research Lee noticed that the teenagers in the foster care system, were the ones struggled the most. She started to interview teens in the foster care system, as. “ I wanted to hear it straight from their mouth about the experiences and their perceptive.” Said Lee who went on to Start All4Kidz, which is it’s a support group for youth in the foster care system.

Lee host events throughout the year including one this last Saturday. She held a youth versus adults basketball as a fund raiser. It was a perfect transition from the All4kidz summer program that has supported over 50 at risk youth three years.

Lee Plans to expand All4kidz to be able to support more youth in the future. Thank you for all you do!