Meijer Pharmacies Help Customers Dispose of 20 Tons of Unwanted Medications as National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day Approaches

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Meijer is reminding customers that this coming weekend is the perfect time to clear out medicine cabinets and drawers of unused and expired medications. As part of National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 26, the Midwest retailer expects its pharmacies to help properly dispose of more than 8,000 pounds of forgotten, potentially-harmful medications.

Since installing easily identifiable kiosks in each of its 246 supercenter pharmacy locations in February, the retailer has collected more than 20 tons of unwanted medications. Customers can access the kiosks for disposal year-round at the Meijer stores during normal pharmacy hours.

“Having a safe and easy way to clean out our medicine cabinets and drawers is the best way to keep unused prescription drugs from finding their way into the wrong hands,” said Jason Beauch, Vice President of Meijer Pharmacy. “If you live near any Meijer store in the Midwest, then you have a convenient way to properly dispose of any unwanted or expired drugs, removing the risk of unforeseen accidents in your home. This weekend is a great example of the community coming together to help keep our families and neighbors safe from potential public health hazards.”

The kiosks are available for customers to dispose of any unused, unwanted or expired medications – including opioids, controlled substances, and over-the-counter medications. They can ask for help if needed, but the kiosks are positioned in the pharmacies so they can simply come in and drop the medications off, no questions asked. Meijer is one of the first retailers in the industry to provide a secure and convenient prescription drug take-back program at all its stores.

Items that are not accepted as part of the program include needles or other sharps, asthma inhalers, mercury thermometers, medications that contain Iodine and illicit drugs.

Once the medications are dropped into the kiosks, Meijer pharmacists follow procedures to properly document, transport and dispose of medications on a regular basis. The Meijer Drug Take-Back Program complies with the rules and safety guidelines established by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and HIPAA privacy laws.

According to the 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.9 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs. The study shows that a majority of the abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.

National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.

