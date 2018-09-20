Michael Jordan Donates $2 Million to Hurricane Florence Relief and Recovery

Charlotte, NC — As part of the Charlotte Hornets’ continued effort to assist residents of the Carolinas who have suffered due to the devastation caused by Hurricane Florence, Hornets Chairman Michael Jordan is donating $2 million to organizations aiding in the relief and recovery efforts.

Jordan is contributing $1 million each to the American Red Cross and the Foundation For The Carolinas’ Hurricane Florence Response Fund. The American Red Cross is providing food and shelter to thousands of people who have been displaced by the hurricane, while the Foundation For The Carolinas’ Hurricane Florence Response Fund directs funds to nonprofits in North and South Carolina providing relief to victims of the storm.

On Friday, Sept. 21, in partnership with Food Lion, more than 100 members of the Hornets organization, including both business and basketball staff, will help pack disaster food boxes at Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina. The disaster food boxes, which provide individual meals, will be shipped to Wilmington, N.C., Fayetteville, N.C., and Myrtle Beach, S.C., and distributed to those who have been directly impacted by the hurricane. The organization’s goal is to pack 5,000 boxes. The Charlotte Hornets Foundation will also be making a donation to Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina. Food Lion, the team’s Official Hunger Relief Partner, will be donating the food that will be packed for the boxes.

Additionally, Hornets and NBA merchandising partner Fanatics has designed a special T-shirt featuring the Hornets logo in the middle of the states of North and South Carolina surrounded by the words “Carolina Strong.” The NBA, the Hornets and Fanatics will donate 100% of the net proceeds of the “Carolina Strong” T-shirt to the Foundation For The Carolinas’ Hurricane Florence Response Fund. The T-shirts are now available online at NBAstore.com, Fanatics.com and HornetsFanShop.com for $24.99.

Last week in an effort to encourage donations, the Hornets and the NBA launched a platform with verified local organizations focusing on immediate relief and support of those affected by Hurricane Florence. Fans are encouraged to visit hornets.com or the following microsite to make a donation: http://cares.nba.com/charlotte-hurricane-relief-efforts/. The organizations identified on the microsite include: American Red Cross, Direct Relief, Foundation For The Carolinas, Second Harvest Food Bank and the United Way of Central Carolinas.