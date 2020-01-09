Microsoft to Partner With Huge HBCU Hiring Event For Software and IT Professionals

Nationwide — HBCU Connect and Microsoft have partnered to offer an amazing opportunity to software engineering professionals. On February 13th, the two companies will host a special Recruitment and Networking Reception in Dallas, Texas for HBCU grads turned tech professionals interested in working for Microsoft.

At the event, participants will learn more about Microsoft and converse with Microsoft recruiters and hiring managers with the unique opportunity for candidates to land next day interviews on the 14th followed by same day job offers!

Event Date: Thursday, February 13th, 2020 – with next day interviews and offers on the 14th

Event Time: 5:30pm to 8:30pm

Event Location: Dallas, Texas – Exact location provided with confirmed registration

Microsoft has hundreds of openings for software engineers and technical program managers, so whether you are a coder or have progressed into program management with a background in software engineering, you really need to make it to this event! Microsoft offers a great work atmosphere, great pay and benefits, crazy room for advancement, and a progressive work environment.

The team behind the event is Microsoft “COSINE”, which stands for Core Operating System and Intelligent Edge technology. As a part of the Microsoft Cloud + AI division, the COSINE organization delivers technologies and solutions that establish the OS platform foundation across Microsoft’s everchanging product lines.

The COSINE organization within Microsoft would like to hire as many Software Engineers and Technical Program Managers as possible from the HBCU Connect hiring event. So, if you have experience developing code in C++, Java, C# or other modern programming languages, or you used to write code but now have years of experience as a program manager, you should register to attend this event.

While most of the opportunities will be at Microsoft’s headquarters in Redmond, WA, Microsoft offers a very competitive salary and relocation package for potential employees. Microsoft also has a thriving community of Black professionals, many of which are part of their long-standing employee resource group called Blacks at Microsoft (BAM).

This is a very unique opportunity for software professionals to get their foot in the door at Microsoft.

How to register:

Space is limited! Submit your resume and contact information at www.hbcuconnect.com/resumesor email your resume to [email protected]

Companies interested in discussing the execution of similar events, and/or leveraging HBCU Connect in support of their diversity hiring strategies, should contact us at [email protected]

For individuals interested in attending future events hosted by HBCU Connect, register at www.hbcuconnect.com/resumes.

To view pictures of other HBCU Connect hiring events, go to:https://www.flickr.com/photos/hbcuconnect/albums

About

Founded in 1999, HBCUConnect.com is the first and largest media outlet targeting the Historically Black College and University (HBCU) community. Boasting over 1.5 million registered members and encompassing a complete web portal, magazine, recruiting engine, social networking site, forums, blogs, news feeds and shopping, HBCUConnect.com serves the needs of HBCU aspirants, students, alumni, faculty, and staff by providing a single destination and launching point for the entire diaspora.