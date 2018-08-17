Midtown Center again hosting Back-to-School “Superstars and Supplies” event

Alderman Cavalier Johnson invites the public to the Midtown Center Back-2-School Superstars and Suppliesevent on Saturday, August 18, starting at 10 a.m. (rain or shine).

Alderman Johnson said free backpacks and school supplies will be provided – while supplies last – to the first 600 students ages 5 to 14. Students MUSTbe present to receive the free backpack. “This is a great annual back-to-school event sponsored by Midtown Center, and I encourage everyone to come out Saturday and be a part of it,” Alderman Johnson said.

An annual talent showfeaturing local students will also take place, hosted by Andrea Williams of Energy 106.9 FM and Jammin’ 98.3 FM. Also, all attendees will have the chance to win prizes, including tickets to Milwaukee Bucks games and gift cards for back-to-school items.

What: Midtown Center Back-to-School event

When: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday, August 18

Where: Southwest corner of Midtown Center

60thand W. Capitol Dr.