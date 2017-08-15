Midtown Center is giving away 600 free backpacks and supplies to families

Purchasing school supplies can be a financially stressful time for families. Alderman Cavalier Johnson of the Milwaukee Common Council is inviting the public to the Midtown Center Back-2-School “Superstars and Supplies” giveaway event on Saturday, August 19, from 11 a.m to 2 p.m.

Alderman Johnson says 600 kids ages 5 to 14 years old will receive free backpacks and school supplies, in person only. “This is a great support to families, and a positive way for kids to kick off the school year. I am grateful to our event sponsor Midtown Center,” Alderman Johnson said.

This will be a fun event for students and families. Attendees will be given a raffle ticket to enter for prizes including gift cards for back-to-school items and Milwaukee Bucks tickets. Plus, an annual talent show featuring local students will also take place, hosted by Andrea Williams of Energy 106.9 FM and Jammin’ 98.3 FM.

What: Midtown Center back-to-school event

When: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday, August 19

Where: Southwest corner of Midtown Center

60th and W. Capitol Dr.