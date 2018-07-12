Midwest HBCU Alumni Weekend in Ohio

Registration is now open the 2018 Midwest HBCU Alumni Weekend presented by HBCUConnect.com, First Friday’s Columbus and Distinguished Alumni

Nationwide (BlackNews.com) — The Official Midwest HBCU Alumni Weekend promises to provide a weekend packed with entertainment, career and professional networking activities for the tens of thousands of African Americans who attended an HBCU and currently reside in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Illinois and the Michigan markets.

The Midwest HBCU Weekend will be hosted in Columbus, Ohio, the 14th largest city in the country, and also home to the 2nd largest university in the country, Ohio State University. The weekend activities will be open not only to HBCU grads, but also diverse professionals in the area that want to experience that positive and progressive HBCU vibe.

Event Location: Columbus, Ohio

Event Dates: Thursday August 2nd thru Saturday August 4th, 2018

While Ohio is home to two HBCUs in Central State University and Wilberforce University, the vast majority of HBCU alums who live in the Midwest attended universities that are in the Southeastern United States. For those graduates who do not have alumni organizations in their cities, attending their alma mater’s annual homecoming festivities in the fall may be their lone opportunity to reconnect with friends, fellowship and take part in quality networking activities.

Hosting the Official Midwest HBCU Alumni Weekend in Columbus, Ohio, provides a unique, cost-effective event in an easy-to-access location by car or plane for HBCU alums in states in the Midwest and those that are adjacent to Ohio.

The agenda for the weekend will include entertainment from well-known DJs from the 90’s as well as several social and professional networking events sponsored by companies such as Nationwide, Amazon, CVS, and employers looking for educators, corporate IT, finance, accounting, business managers, and executives.

While the weekend has been growing in momentum with signature events like the HBCU Connect Recruitment Reception on Friday, August 3rd, the schedule of events continues to grow.

Attendees to the event will enjoy the following agenda:

Thursday, August 2nd, 2018

* Cigars & Cocktails Social

Friday, August 3rd, 2018

* HBCU Connect Professional Networking & Employment Reception (Sponsored by Nationwide)

* Distinguished Alumni Happy Hour Social

* First Friday’s Gala After Party & Social Event

Saturday, August 4th, 2018

* “Represent” Day Party Social (Sponsored by Omega Psi Phi Fraternity)

* Summer Soiree All White Affair Evening Party & Social Event (Sponsored by The Kappas)



To register for the recruitment reception, visit www.hbcuconnect.com/weekend

To find out more about the weekend festivities, purchase tickets or to see the full agenda go to www.hbcualumniweekend.com

Sponsors and those interested in purchasing tickets to attend the weekend events can also contact the team at HBCU Connect at 614-864-4446 or [email protected].