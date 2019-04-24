The term “Vegan” originated in 1944 from man named Donald Watson. “Vegan” or “Vegetarian” many people hear the two terms, and associate misconceptions to the two. Most commonly is that they are the same, when in fact they are very different. Vegetarians eat everything with the exceptions of all meats. Vegans do not eat meat or anything that comes from an animal or anything that has an animal ingredient (eggs, cheese). While most people I asked do not deny the health benefits of a vegan lifestyle, they remain apprehensive due to a “lack of food choices.” A global survey done in 2016 revealed that 60% of adults view a vegan diet as healthy, and that 12 percent of Americans identify as vegans.

There are no official statistics on the city of Milwaukee; however I personally know many who practice the vegan or vegetarian lifestyle. One of which is a chef by the name of Rain Truth who held her annual vegan fest this past weekend.

On Saturday April 20th Nicolet High was the host venue for the 2ndannual Midwest Vegan Fest hosted by Truth. Rain who owns The Cultured Vegan: a company that provides meal plan, culinary classes that fit a healthier lifestyle, allowed vendors from all around the Midwest set up booths with products ranging from vegan soap products, to desserts.

Guest could also enjoy on site massages as well as musical guest. I ad to pleasure to try some food and as pescatarian I was very impressed. Vegan life styles are not for everyone, but I choose to be a pescatarian after my father suffered heart attacks from eating so much red meat, there are many leaves to being a vegan, perhaps we should promote healthier lifestyles more often and see where it leads