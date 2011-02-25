Mike Thomas: First Black SEIU president

Mike Thomas, President Local 150, is the first African –American President in the 30-year history of SEIU Local 150. SEIU Local 150 represents 1800 public service workers in Wisconsin including Milwaukee Public Schools.

He also serves as the President of the SEIU-Wisconsin State Council, which represents over 18,000 Public Service, Healthcare, and private sector janitorial service workers throughout Wisconsin.

President Thomas has worked diligently with the members of SEIU, the community, and Unions throughout Wisconsin to fight for fair representation of our members in these tough economic times and involvement of our community and families in the fight for a fair economy in the State of Wisconsin.

President Thomas and the members of Local 150 have been in Madison fighting for our union members against the assault on labor by Governor Walker.

President Thomas stated, “ Our members will not stop fighting until justice has been served and working families are given the respect they deserve.”