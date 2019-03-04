Millennial Inspo Vibes

Okay, so as millennials, we get so stressed out. We’re often worried about what’s the next thing to go wrong. It seems like nothing in life goes the way we want it to. Sadly, we feel adulting was not the move. Between school, work, and bills it’s hard to see the bright side of things.

I mean seriously, when we set financial goals, working to save or build credit, it’s like something always pops up and it demands financial attention. Some of us are working towards a degree, whether it’s an Associate’s or a Master’s, and for whatever reason we can’t get student loan debt out of our minds though we haven’t even finished school yet.

Not mention rent, car note, and insurance. Most of us either work jobs that we don’t care for to make ends meet like everyone else or we’re in the early stages of building businesses. Regardless of the circumstances we all have come to the conclusion that life is tough and we were better off as kids.

None the less, the show must go on. So, here’s to all my fellow millennials struggling to survive but dedicated to win.

First off, know that every bit of your hard work will pay off. It may look like it’s raining and it may seem like when it rains it pours, but know that the sun shines bright afterwords. Every obstacle that comes your way comes with a lesson. Learn from your mistakes and accept your failures, but don’t give up.

Growing is a process. As you grow, consistently reflect. Take them time to dig deep inside of you. Get to know you better. Find your strengths. Acknowledge your weaknesses. Treat yourself but always stick to the plan. Drown yourself in knowledge, especially in the areas that you lack it most. For instance, if you find yourself having budgeting issues or other financial problems, begin to research and read books about finances to learn what to do with them. You have the power to take control of your finances.

Work smarter not harder. Now don’t get me wrong, anything worth having is going to be hard work but if you can find an internship in the field you want to be in take advantage. Also, develop a small team of mentors. Your mentors should be someone you can look up to who is either where you want to be or someone who has elite knowledge about your interests/current goals.

Lastly, keep good people around you. It’s essential for you to be happy, at peace, and motivated. Evaluate your surroundings. Figure out who in your life is helping you push towards your goals and who’s hindering you from where you want to be. The people you hang around set the tone for your future. If you begin to study successful people, you will find that they couldn’t get where they are today without their team/support system.

It’s a new week and there’s tuns of opportunities ready to present themselves. You just have to be ready and willing to put in the work. And remember nothing worth having comes easy. But just because it’s going to be hard, that doesn’t mean it’s impossible.

So be great because the week is yours. Team Millennials!