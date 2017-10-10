Millennials and Congress Revisit the Idea of Gun Control After Vegas Shooting

It’s not every day you wake up, decide to go to a concert and end up running for your life. The heartbreaking story of one man who selfishly robbed many innocent victims of peace, comfort and a future for some, is haunting. This incident is nothing short of an eye opener for the world to take guns and the terrible things people do with them seriously.

I’ve written many posts in the past about how millennials feel about gun control and gun possession. There were an array of perspectives that derived from the hearts and brains of our young adults.

Some of them based their opinions, on whether guns should be more controlled or not, solely off of personal experiences.

I shared with readers that millennials actually have mixed emotions about what has now come to be one of the most controversial topics in decades. Should there be gun control laws? If not, how in the world do we keep people like Stephen Paddock away from such artillery?

There have been dozens on top of dozens of situations that resulted in someone’s life being incautiously taken away.

For instance, we have Trayvon Martin and George Zimmerman’s incident, Mike Brown, Philando Castile and many others who have been killed by the use of guns.

The Las Vegas shooting has been documented as one of the worst massacres in the history of the United States. I personally can’t think of anything else that says, “We need more protection” or “We need more restrictions on guns and the distribution of them,” other than that alone.

Congress has recently been battling back and forward, stirring up the debate once again on gun control and so are our millennials.

Recent reports show that many millennials have either felt the need to purchase their own firearm, for protection. The study also showed a decline in percentages of millennials who actually want guns in their possession, or anyone’s possession for that matter.

Unfortunately, everyone cannot and will not agree on the same future for anything pertaining to guns. I will say this, no one can get hurt if purchasing guns weren’t so easy.

Sources: Gary Martin (Las Vegas Review Journal)