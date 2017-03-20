Millennials Flavor For Fashion

By: (MCJ’s Paishance Welch)

As independent as we know millennials to be, it can also be assumed that our wardrobe is just as creatively independent. Not so quick to hop on the bandwagon, millennials spend time online shopping for the most part. The advantage of being able to strategically and precisely mix and match different looks, customizing I should say, opens doors for originality, individualism and authenticity.

Fashion statements are just that, statements made by wardrobe and articles of clothing. Millennials take open platforms to be able to make whatever statement they feel should be made. We follow our own rhythm. We move with our own beat. So why shouldn’t our fashion do the same?

According to market research, stores like Abercrombie and Fitch, and Gap are becoming less attractive to millennials. As some have said that the clothing selections within the stores aren’t as creative as one would want. Looking like every billboard and TV commercial is something that steers millennials away when shopping for unique, and creative styles.

A poll done by Investment bank Goldman Sach’s and Teen Vogue surveyed 1,200 millennials. In this poll individuals were asked to submit their top stores for fashion. Keeping in mind that each favored store couldn’t lack: individuality, flavor, style, uniqueness, price and rare characteristics within their store wide selection. Among many favorited stores and brands here are a few:

Forever 21 Converse Urban Outfitters H&M TJ Maxx Macy’s Levi’s Nike American Eagle Adidas Victoria Secret Hot Topic

Millennials are set to become the largest group of consumers in America. Estimated to reach $1.4 trillion in annual spending by 2020, roughly one third of that will have been spent in retail spending. With numbers like those, we know it is safe to say that we are serious about our shopping.

In a group discussion among a few fellow millennials from different age groups and living areas, everyone was asked the same question, “What does fashion mean to you?” While everyone’s answer was different, at some point in the discussion, each individual briefly touched on how fashion and wardrobe is correlated to some form of a “silent expression.”

They shared that how an individual choses to dress has a lot to do with what and how they are feeling. Some individuals are simple and choose to make fashion statements by not dressing too complex. Other people are more outgoing and flashy. With personalities like that, wardrobes reflect those characteristics as well.

We don’t shop for comparisons or copying. We shop for clothes that compliment our individuality.

Style is a representation of who we are, what we stand for, and how we want to be perceived to the world. Millennials long for shopping experiences like no other. We thrive off of the ideas we accumulate when shopping. We don’t shop for comparisons or copying. We shop for clothes that compliment our individuality.

Clothing stores, and retails businesses know and understand that being trendy while at the same time still stand out in a rare way, is how millennials have taken the retail and social world by storm. Having the latest fashion in our closets and still being able to capitalize on being creatively independent all the while, is what makes fashion an undying, circulating sense of self expression.

Paishance Welch

Millennial Magic!