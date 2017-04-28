(Breitbart says) Millennials Are Not in Favor of Planned Parenthood

Planned Parenthood is a nonprofit organization that provides reproductive health care in the United States and globally. Planned parenthood delivers health care, sex education, and information to millions of women, men, and young people worldwide.

There is a wide range of pro-choice advocates. These advocates believe that women should have the choice to either keep or abort their child. While there is a large amount of advocates for pro-choice, there are many individuals who are more in favor of pro-life. Let’s say, millennials for example.

Studies show that over 50% of millennials believe abortion should be illegal in some if not all states. Millennials are against the killing of unborn children. Believing that all things should have a chance at life, even if adoption becomes a final resort, millennials are more likely to be in favor of life.

After conducting a little research, I ran across an interesting video that had a very strong and admirable message to it. The video was created by Kristan Hawkins, head of the largest millennial pro-life organization in the United States. In the video Kristan makes a statement directed to Republicans. The overall message was that they [Republicans] are expected to keep their promise to defund planned parenthood no matter how they have to do it. The video is over a month old, but the message and morals that it was built upon are still valuable to millennials who are pro-life.

In the video Kristan states that the election wasn’t easy but millennials still have a lot of questions about the plan for the nation’s future. She also shares that the majority of us, millennials, agree that abortion is wrong and that taxpayers should never be forced to fund the killing of innocent human life.

Planned Parenthood is the nation’s largest abortion vendor. When it comes to the decision between pro-life or pro-choice it is understandable that women go through things; unexpected pregnancy, teenage pregnancy, victims of rape, financial instability and many more things that deter women from actually giving life.

According to US.abortionclock.org, since 1970 Planned Parenthood has contributed to 7,711,648.9 abortions in the U.S (and counting). Simultaneously, while women are having life taken away from unborn, unspoken for humans, the CDC reports that 6.1 million couples cannot conceive on their own, or at all.

In an attempt to win over the votes of millennials for pro-choice, political advocates of Planned Parenthood began a $30 million effort to encourage voters to choose pro-choice. In the meantime, Ms. Hawkins and the voices of many millennials across the nation still stand their ground.

“We expect you [Republicans] to stand up to their lobbyists, which are all federally funded from Planned Parenthood. In every bill and redirect those funds to thousands of federally qualified community health care clinics that do so much more across our nation. Don’t betray us. Keep your promise.” –Kristan Hawkins

what do you think?

Sources: Susan Berry (BreitBart)