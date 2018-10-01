Millennials Want More Than a 9 – 5

As the world changes and technology evolves, so are the minds of millennials. It seems we aren’t interested in the works of past generations. We look at are parents, their friends, our aunts and uncles and we just don’t see the same things they did growing up.

When we look at the lifestyle of our elders, it doesn’t seem to amuse us. We literally have watched generations of people work all day and all night to make ends meet. We see them working multiple jobs just to get by, barely having anytime for family and fun.

As millennials, we think to ourselves that there has to be another way out. Recourses like Google and YouTube give us much insight and encouragement to step out on faith and pursue our greatest dreams of success. Many surveys say that millennials will be the largest group of individuals to become entrepreneurs.

Although over 80% of businesses fail within the first 2 years and 90% fail within the first 5 years of business, millennials still feel the knowledge learned within that time is better than working 10 years at a job with no elevation. This means that millennials and more willing and braver than ever when it comes to business.

Years ago many people talked about how technology will cut many job opportunities, yet millennials see nothing but opportunity to succeed, as it relates to technology. Innovation is here and plans to go nowhere. Therefore as times change, more opportunity will continue to present itself.

Millennials understand that becoming discovered has become a bit easier with many platforms across the internet. Instead of waiting years and years, knocking door to door, hoping to be remembered, having an appealing platform can expedite success.

Everyone’s using the internet but it’s a millennial’s priority to be known. It’s not just about working and trading time for dollars anymore. It’s all about lifestyle. We think into the future about what we want our lives to look like and we chase it.

Many of us take the time to read and blog about our perceptions and opinions. Self help books seem to assist us in finding our purpose. Fancy pictures and eye catching videos ignite the motivation we need to chase success.

In the long run, we don’t want to be unhappy and broke or living paycheck to paycheck. Sometimes we, as millennials are simply misunderstood. Although we come across as impatient, the reality is that we simply value financial freedom, flexibility, as well as mobility. We are not a generation that enjoys being in one place. We are the generation of dreams and visions and we are willing to work for the success that we dare to chase.