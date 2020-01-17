Milwaukee 2020 Host Committee and Democratic National Convention Committee Announce Series of Community Conversations

Meetings throughout the city to provide updates on convention planning and opportunities to get involved

MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee 2020 Host Committee and the Democratic National Convention Committee (DNCC) today announced a series of three community conversations in February to provide updates about the Democratic National Convention. The meetings, to be held on the North Side, South Side, and in downtown Milwaukee, will help ensure community members throughout the city have the latest information about convention planning and opportunities to engage with the convention.

“As we look to organize and host a convention that is both in Milwaukee and with Milwaukee, we know that widespread community participation will be essential to our success,” said Liz Gilbert, President of the Milwaukee 2020 Host Committee. “From their interest in volunteering to capitalizing on business opportunities, Milwaukeeans continue to impress us with their excitement to be a part of this convention. These community conversations will help us ensure that residents across the city are aware of how they can get involved.”

Through each community conversation, leaders from the Host Committee and DNCC will provide updates related to volunteering for the convention, taking advantage of business-related opportunities, and what residents and businesses might expect in terms of moving around the city during convention week.

“As we work with the community to prepare for a successful convention over the course of the next six months, it is our commitment and priority to be in continued conversation with Milwaukeeans about our plans,” said Joe Solmonese, CEO of the Democratic National Convention Committee. “We are excited to kick start this series of community conversations and to engage with all those who live and work in the city on what’s ahead.”