Milwaukee 2020 Host Committee and Democratic National Convention Committee to Host Community Conversations on Feb. 25, 26, and 27

Meetings throughout the city to provide updates on convention planning and opportunities to get involved

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee 2020 Host Committee and the Democratic National Convention Committee (DNCC) will host a series of three community conversations on February 25, 26, and 27 to provide updates about the 2020 Democratic National Convention. The meetings, to be held downtown, on the South Side, and on the North Side, will help ensure community members throughout the city have the latest information about planning and opportunities to engage with the convention.

At each community conversation, the Host Committee and DNCC will provide updates related to volunteering for the convention, taking advantage of business-related opportunities, and what residents and businesses might expect in terms of moving around the city during convention week. Staff members will also be onsite to help attendees register to volunteer by creating their accounts on the new Milwaukee 2020 Volunteer Portal.

The Host Committee and DNCC are asking all those who plan to attend to RSVP at demconvention.com/community-conversations.

The 2020 Democratic National Convention Community Conversations will take place:

Downtown – Tuesday, February 25

Milwaukee Area Technical College – Cooley Theater (2nd Floor), 1015 N 6th St, Milwaukee, WI 53233

Doors open at 6:00PM; Meeting begins at 6:30PM

South – Wednesday, February 26

Journey House – Gymnasium, 2110 W Scott St, Milwaukee, WI 53204

Doors open at 6:00PM; Meeting begins at 6:30PM

North – Thursday, February 27

Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, 3456 N 38th St, Milwaukee, WI 53216

Doors open at 6:00PM; Meeting begins at 6:30PM

“As we work with the community to prepare for a successful convention over the course of the next five months, it is our commitment to be in continued conversation with Milwaukeeans about our plans,” said Joe Solmonese, CEO of the Democratic National Convention Committee. “We are excited to kick start this series of community conversations and to engage with all those who live and work in the city on what’s ahead.”

“It is our priority to ensure that our 15,000-member volunteer corps for the Democratic National Convention reflects the incredible diversity of the Milwaukee community, which is why we can’t wait to talk to Milwaukeeans from across the city about how they can begin the registration process to become Milwaukee 2020 volunteers,” said Neisha Blandin, Vice President of Engagement & Opportunity at the Milwaukee 2020 Host Committee.

“Hosting the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee presents a significant opportunity for local businesses,” said Lafayette Crump, Deputy Chief of Staff and Vice President of Diversity & Inclusion at the Milwaukee 2020 Host Committee. “The 50,000 visitors coming into town for the convention will need services of all types, and it’s critical that local business owners know not just that they can get involved, but how they can get involved.”

About the Milwaukee 2020 Host Committee

The Milwaukee 2020 Host Committee is responsible for funding, organizing, and hosting the Democratic National Convention. Through community engagement, grassroots fundraising, and intentional inclusion, the Host Committee works to ensure that the convention builds capacity for and makes a lasting, positive impact on Milwaukee and the surrounding region. This is not just a convention in Milwaukee, it’s a convention with Milwaukee. Learn more at Milwaukee2020.com, or follow the Milwaukee 2020 Host Committee on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About the Democratic National Convention

The 2020 Democratic National Convention will be held at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin July 13-16, 2020. The Democratic National Convention is the formal event in which delegates of the United States Democratic Party will choose the party’s nominees for President and Vice President in the 2020 presidential election. At the Convention, the Democratic Party also adopts the official Democratic Party platform as well as the rules and procedures governing party activities, including the nomination process for presidential candidates in the next election cycle. The CEO for the 2020 Democratic National Convention is Joe Solmonese.