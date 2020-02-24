Milwaukee 2020 Host Committee Launches Vendor Search Portal to Connect Convention Guests to Service Providers

Over 1,100 service providers featured on searchable

database on the Host Committee website

MILWAUKEE—The Milwaukee 2020 Host Committee today launched its Vendor Search Portal, a digital search platform that features information about over 1,100 vendors who are interested in providing services to Democratic National Convention organizers and visitors leading up to and during the 2020 convention in July. The portal will serve as an essential resource for individuals and groups coming into town for the convention as they search for a variety of services while planning their convention week experiences.

Through the portal, users can narrow their search for relevant businesses according to the service provided, diversity classification or certification, business location, and more. The majority of providers listed on the portal are local to Wisconsin and represent a diverse array of vendors from across the region, including production companies, independent artists, drivers, language interpreters, caterers, and much more.

“Our goal at the Host Committee is to use the presence of the Democratic National Convention to highlight and uplift exceptional local and diverse businesses,” said Lafayette Crump, Deputy Chief of Staff and Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion at the Milwaukee 2020 Host Committee. “Our new Vendor Search Portal will help us fulfill that goal by connecting convention visitors to local businesses that will not only help them create unique convention experiences, but also help to ensure the economic impact of the convention is widely experienced throughout the Milwaukee region.”

“Connecting diverse businesses to the convention is an important priority and facilitating this with an online portal is valuable to everyone in Milwaukee,” said Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, Co-Chair of the Milwaukee 2020 Host Committee.

Through the Vendor Sign-Up page on the Milwaukee 2020 website, vendors of all types and sizes are invited to submit relevant information about their businesses and the services they provide. The details collected are then transferred into the Vendor Search Portal, which will be updated on a rolling basis to accommodate recent submissions.

“From the very beginning of this journey, we have placed the highest emphasis on creating real opportunities for diverse businesses to get involved in the convention,” said Representative Gwen Moore, Co-Chair of the Milwaukee 2020 Host Committee. “The launch of the vendor portal is a significant step in the process, and I hope that diverse businesses continue to sign up on the portal to help us showcase the Milwaukee story to the world.”

“Our clients are often looking for ways to plug into the community,” said Maysee Herr, Executive Director of the Hmong Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce. “The convention is a perfect way for them to do just that while experiencing its economic impact.”

The content featured in each listing has been provided by the vendors themselves. To inquire about pricing and availability, groups are encouraged to contact vendors directly. Any other questions can be directed to the Host Committee at [email protected].

The Vendor Search Portal can be viewed here: https://www.milwaukee2020.com/vendor-search

The Vendor Sign-Up page can be viewed here: https://www.milwaukee2020.com/vendor-sign-up

In December 2019, the Milwaukee 2020 Host Committee launched a similar portal for local venues. The Venue Search Portal now features over 600 venues from across the region and can be viewed at milwaukee2020.com/venue-search.

The Democratic National Convention will take place in Milwaukee from July 13-16, 2020. The convention is estimated to bring approximately 50,000 visitors to Milwaukee and have a $200 million economic impact on the city and surrounding region.

###

About the Milwaukee 2020 Host Committee

The Milwaukee 2020 Host Committee is responsible for funding, organizing, and hosting the Democratic National Convention. Through community engagement, grassroots fundraising, and intentional inclusion, the Host Committee works to ensure that the convention builds capacity for and makes a lasting, positive impact on Milwaukee and the surrounding region. This is not just a convention in Milwaukee, it’s a convention with Milwaukee. Learn more at Milwaukee2020.com, or follow the Milwaukee 2020 Host Committee on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.