Milwaukee Art Museum Refreshes Monthly Yoga Series

Updated yoga program explores new locations around the Museum and broadens the experience. –

Milwaukee, Wis. – February 25, 2020 – The Milwaukee Art Museum announces that it has refreshed its popular Yoga at MAM series. The updated monthly program moves to different locations around the Museum, incorporates new experiences such as live music, and features diverse instructors from yoga studios in the local community.

We are excited to welcome people of all ages, types and ability levels to join us to practice yoga at this Milwaukee icon,” said Molly Mattefs, Partnership and Audience Activation Events Manager, Milwaukee Art Museum. “This is an amazing opportunity for the community to engage with the Museum in a unique way.”

In addition to holding yoga directly beneath the “wings” of the Museum, 2020 sessions will explore locations throughout the campus, including the East End and outdoors on Baumgartner Terrace and the Café Calatrava patio overlooking Lake Michigan. Sessions at the Museum will continue to be led by a variety of diverse instructors from around the Milwaukee area. This year’s lineup features instructors from Yoga Loft, Trillium Studio, YogaOne Studio, Yama Yoga True North and Reaching Treetops Yoga.

Special programming will also enhance a number of Yoga at MAM events. On April 25 and Oct. 31, Painted Caves will add their Arab-American-surf sound, and on June 27, Thunderhawk Tribe will perform world music. On Sept. 26, the Museum will again host Milwaukee’s Global Mala, part of a local and worldwide practice of peace and community. Visitors will have the opportunity to participate in a special meditative practice and to make their own mala, or set of beads used during meditation.

“Yoga at MAM has become an anchoring event for the community, bringing together a wide spectrum of people not only in terms of yoga experience (from brand-new to teacher), but also cultures, ages, sizes, genders, affiliations and abilities. In this way, we align with our mission, which is all about accessibility, community and growth,” said Claire Stillman, Executive Director, omTownYogis. “It’s an impactful event where the benefits of yoga and a variety of skilled teachers contribute positively to the lives of everyone who participates.”

Yoga at MAM takes place on the last Saturday of each month from 8:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Participants can pre-register with a $15 donation, which also includes same-day admission to the Museum. Walk-ins are welcome, as space allows. All participants are encouraged to bring their own mat, and parking in the Museum’s underground garage is specially priced at $5 per vehicle. Doors open at 7:45 a.m., and Windhover Coffee offers discounted food and beverages after the practice.

Since 2011, more than 16,000 visitors have practiced yoga under the Burke Brise Soleil (or “wings”) of the Museum’s Santiago Calatrava–designed Quadracci Pavilion, and dozens of studios have participated.

The Museum surveys participants at each yoga event to gather feedback on additional post-yoga events and opportunities and to improve the yoga experience.

Yoga at MAM is hosted in partnership with omTownYogis. All proceeds benefit the Milwaukee Art Museum and omTownYogis, a nonprofit chamber of commerce for yoga studios.

Upcoming 2020 Yoga at MAM Dates

Feb. 29, March 28, April 25, May 30, June 27, July 25, Aug. 29, Sept. 26, Oct. 31, Nov. 28, Dec. 26

About the Milwaukee Art Museum

The Milwaukee Art Museum welcomes people from throughout the community and the world to find themselves and lose themselves in art, creativity and culture. At any one time, visitors can experience over 2,500 works on view within the Museum’s collection galleries and three ever-changing exhibition spaces; participate in engaging programming; and explore the one-of-a-kind spaces across the 24-acre lakefront campus. The iconic architecture brings together structures designed by Eero Saarinen, David Kahler and Santiago Calatrava. Famous for its moving Burke Brise Soleil, the Museum serves as a symbol for Milwaukee pride and connects the shores of Lake Michigan to the city’s bustling downtown.