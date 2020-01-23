Milwaukee Bar Association to Host Supreme Court Candidates on January 30

The Milwaukee Bar Association (MBA) will host a forum with the three candidates running for the Wisconsin Supreme Court on Thursday, January 30, from noon – 1:00 pm.

The moderated forum is open to the general public and provides an opportunity for audience members to ask questions of the three candidates before the primary election on February 18.

“The Milwaukee Bar Association takes great pride in serving the interest of lawyers, judges and the people of Milwaukee County,” says MBA President Aaron Olejniczak. “This forum provides an opportunity for all our constituents to familiarize themselves with the Supreme Court candidates and to be informed voters when they go to the polls on February 18.”

The Supreme Court candidate forum will be held as follows:

Thursday, January 30, 2020

Noon – 1:00 pm

Milwaukee Bar Association – 747 N Broadway Wisconsin Supreme Court Candidates:

Daniel Kelly (Incumbent), Wisconsin Supreme Court Ed Fallone, Marquette University Law School

Jill Karofsky, Dane County Circuit Court

Questions? Please contact MBA Director of Programs, Katy Borowski at [email protected] or (414) 276-5933.

About the Milwaukee Bar Association

Established in 1858, the Milwaukee Bar Association is the fifth oldest bar association in the country. The MBA aids in the administration of justice, promotes high standards of learning and professional conduct, provides opportunities for law-related community service and fosters collegiality within the legal community. For more information, visit www.mkebar.org.